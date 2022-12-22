NFL Star's Younger Brother Announces His Draft Decision

EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The Sewell family will have another NFL representative next year.

On Thursday, Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

"My family came to the U.S. more than 10 years ago to follow a dream. Today, I am following a personal dream I have had since I was a child," Sewell wrote on Twitter. "I have watched my three older brothers play professionally, and now it is my turn."

The Detroit Lions made his older brother, Penei Sewell, the No. 7 pick in 2021. The 331-pound tackle has fortified their offensive line over the last two seasons.

Nephi Sewell signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent earlier this year, and Gabriel Sewell played in the USFL.

Noah Sewell recorded 7.5 sacks and 218 tackles in three seasons with the Ducks. He recorded an interception and a fumble recovery for Oregon this year.

While he's unlikely to go as high as Penei, Noah is also a possible first-round selection. However, Pro Football Focus grades him as the draft class' No. 7 linebacker.