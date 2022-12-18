NFL Starting Quarterback Could Get Benched On Sunday

An NFL starting quarterback could reportedly get a quick pull on Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers are going with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback on Sunday. However, Trubisky might not last for very long.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Steelers quarterback could get benched pretty quickly.

Pittsburgh could end up putting backup Mason Rudolph into the game.

"Depending on how it begins, it all might be short-lived.

Sources say that while Pittsburgh is moving forward with Trubisky as the starter today in Carolina, he'll have a short leash. Mason Rudolph, the veteran who has been the third-stringer all year, took increased reps this week in practice," NFL Network reported on Sunday.

The Steelers and the Panthers are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on CBS.