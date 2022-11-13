NFL Starting Quarterback Might Get Benched Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 31: A general view of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In-game starting quarterback benchings are pretty rare in the National Football League, but we could get one on Sunday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Colts are starting the Jeff Saturday, interim head coach era on Sunday afternoon. He could be in line to make a pretty huge decision.

While Sam Ehlinger is expected to start at quarterback, he could get benched for Matt Ryan.

Zak Keefer had the details.

"If things go poorly today vs. the Raiders, wouldn’t be surprised if Jeff Saturday turns to Matt Ryan at QB. Heard Ryan got some 1st-team reps in practice this week, and while Saturday said Sam Ehlinger will start, he said Friday “this isn’t a closed competition by any stretch,'" he reported.

The Raiders are set to host the Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff between Las Vegas and Indianapolis is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. E.T.