NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched To Third String
A former top NFL Draft pick and starting quarterback has officially been put to the third string.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that the team has decided to start Mike White moving forward. Wilson, who had started in his absence due to injury, has been benched.
But Wilson hasn't just been benched, he's been moved to the third string. And Wilson will not be active on game days.
Yikes.
"Jets have permanently benched Zach Wilson and demoted him to the inactive list. He will not be the 2nd string QB, Joe Flacco takes over that role. Mike White is QB1," Dov Kleiman tweeted on Monday.
The Jets remain in serious playoff contention, so they're choosing to move forward with Mike White.
Wilson, meanwhile, might have played his final games for the New York Jets.