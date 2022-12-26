NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched To Third String

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 27: General view of MetLife Stadium prior to the start of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets on August 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

A former top NFL Draft pick and starting quarterback has officially been put to the third string.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that the team has decided to start Mike White moving forward. Wilson, who had started in his absence due to injury, has been benched.

But Wilson hasn't just been benched, he's been moved to the third string. And Wilson will not be active on game days.

Yikes.

"Jets have permanently benched Zach Wilson and demoted him to the inactive list. He will not be the 2nd string QB, Joe Flacco takes over that role. Mike White is QB1," Dov Kleiman tweeted on Monday.

The Jets remain in serious playoff contention, so they're choosing to move forward with Mike White.

Wilson, meanwhile, might have played his final games for the New York Jets.