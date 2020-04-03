NFL Team Acknowledges Potential Canceled Games In Letter To Fans

The 2020 NFL season is presumably still slated to begin in September. But with the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of slowing down in the United States, the NFL could soon be left in a precarious situation.

Thus far, the NFL has remained hesitant to even discuss the possibility of canceling games – let alone the season. But one team recently sent out a letter that makes the idea all too real.

In a recent letter to season ticket holders, the Denver Broncos pledged to offer refunds or credit for any canceled games. The pledge also includes games that are not rescheduled or played in situations where fans cannot attend.

The NFL hasn’t canceled a game since 1987, when a players’ strike forced the league to play just 15 games. “If any game is cancelled and not rescheduled or played in conditions where fans can’t attend, refunds or future credit will be given,” the letter said.

It remains to be seen if other teams send out a similar letter to their own fans.

Broncos just sent letter to season-ticket holders:

*If any game is cancelled and not rescheduled or played in conditions where fans can’t attend, refunds or future credit will be given.

*Improved seating program postponed. #9sports pic.twitter.com/SC3YDTIdHw — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) April 2, 2020

Right now the NFL appears to be doing whatever it can to make sure business goes on relatively normally.

Free agency started on time, though players could not get in-person physicals, leading to several axed deals.

The NFL Draft is set to go on as scheduled later this month, but it won’t be the usual suit-and-tie affair.

As far as the 2020 NFL season goes, all bets are pretty much off right now.