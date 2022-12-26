NFL Team Announcing Starting Quarterback Decision Wednesday

LANDOVER - NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Jason Campbell #17, of the Washington Redskins, hands the ball to runningback Ladell Betts #46 in the fourth quarter of a game on November 26, 2006 against the Carolina Panthers at Fedex Field in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by: Diamond Images/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders will be announcing their starting quarterback decision by Wednesday.

Washington benched starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke over the holidays. They played backup Carson Wentz over Heinicke in the loss to the 49ers.

Who will Washington play moving forward?

Head coach Ron Rivera will announce his decision on Wednesday.

"As explained on Sunday’s Football Night in America, the Washington coach staff will meet on Monday to review the performance of Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz in Saturday’s loss to the 49ers. The coaches will consider the pros and cons of both players, with an eye toward making the best decision moving forward," Pro Football Talk reports.

Washington remains in playoff contention, though they'll have to make a quarterback decision here.

The Commanders will reportedly announce their decision by Wednesday.