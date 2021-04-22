NFL Team Had Blunt Message For Prospect’s Mother

Each and every year, there’s at least one strange story that comes out of pre-NFL Draft interviews. Another one has been brought to surface this year ahead of next week’s 2021 NFL Draft.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, a mother of a draft prospect told an NFL team her son was not going to interview. Instead, she offered to sit in and do the interview herself.

The request was odd to begin with. And the team felt the same. Team representatives had a blunt message for the mother.

“She said, ‘I’ll do his talking for him.’ We were like, ‘Recruiting’s over. In the NFL, we pick you. You don’t pick us,’” said the NFL team to the prospect’s mother, per Feldman.

This is quite a story.

There’s a colossal difference between the recruitment and pre-draft process. In high school, parents are heavily involved in the recruit’s college decision. Sometimes, the recruit doesn’t even have much of a say.

Well, the NFL doesn’t operate that way. Teams are interviewing the prospect, not the other way around. The mother in this story might’ve just cost her son some money by trying to step in and become too involved.

There’s also a valuable lesson to be learned here: NFL teams aren’t just looking for good players, they’re looking for good human beings. The pre-draft interview process is essential for prospects looking to stand out and improve their stock.

The 2021 NFL Draft commences next Thursday, Apr. 29 at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN will air live coverage.