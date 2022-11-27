NFL Team Has 'Lost Confidence' In Their Starting Quarterback

You know things are going poorly for you when you get the dreaded "loss of confidence" report.

The New York Jets benched starting quarterback Zach Wilson this week. The AFC East franchise will be starting Mike White on Sunday afternoon.

According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, the franchise has "lost confidence" in Wilson.

That is never good to hear.

"Jay Glazer reports that the #Jets have lost confidence in Zach Wilson," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

The Jets selected Wilson with a very high pick in the NFL Draft. Benching him at this stage in his career is a pretty poor sign for his future.

It will be interesting to see if Wilson gets another opportunity to lead the Jets franchise, or if he's taken his final snap in New York.