NFL Team Officially Announces Starting Quarterback Change

We officially have a starting quarterback change in the National Football League.

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Monday afternoon that rookie Desmond Ridder will start at quarterback.

Atlanta's starting quarterback, Marcus Mariota, has been benched on Monday.

"The move that felt imminent has now become official. Arthur Smith has named Desmond Ridder the starting quarterback in Atlanta. The head coach made the move concrete with an announcement that began his Monday press conference. The news was first reported during the Falcons bye week by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport," the Falcons announced.

The Falcons head coach said that it was "performance based."

Falcons fans have been hoping for the starting quarterback change for a while now.

Ridder will make his start against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.