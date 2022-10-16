NFL Team Proposing Change To Quarterback Roughing Penalty

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The NFL's treatment of roughing the passer penalties is a hot-button topic after a controversial Week 5.

Following head-scratching penalties on Grady Jarrett last Sunday and Chris Jones the following day, one team wants to revisit a suggestion rejected last year.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Rams plan to re-file a proposal to make all personal fouls reviewable.

The completion committee unanimously voted against the measure when initially submitted, but two prominent calls have put a bright spotlight on the subject.

Jarrett appeared to deliver a pivotal third-down sack on Tom Brady to give the Atlanta Falcons offense a chance to complete an improbable comeback win. A roughing call instead gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a fresh set of downs to ice a victory.

Anyone who said no quarterback besides Brady would ever get that call was quickly proven wrong when the referees negated a Jones strip sack and fumble recovery against Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Although two penalties have magnified the conversation, Schefter noted that roughing penalties have actually significantly decreased this season. After calling 51 through last season's opening five weeks, officials have called 28 this year.

Schefter reported that NFL owners will discuss roughing the passer penalties when meeting in New York on Tuesday, and the competition committee plans to examine the issue after the season.