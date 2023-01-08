NFL Team Reportedly Makes Decision On Jim Harbaugh

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

If Jim Harbaugh is going to be coaching in the National Football League next year, it'll reportedly be somewhere other than Carolina.

While the Michigan Wolverines head coach reportedly made a push to speak with the Panthers, the team has reportedly decided to focus its coaching search efforts in other places.

It doesn't sound like Harbaugh will be the team's next head coach.

"The Panthers spoke with Jim Harbaugh recently but only after a good deal of persistence on Harbaugh’s side. Carolina plans to focus its efforts elsewhere," Jonathan Jones reported on Sunday morning.

Harbaugh has also been linked to the Denver Broncos job and the Indianapolis Colts job.

It'll be interesting to see if Harbaugh, who is reportedly facing potential NCAA punishment, makes the jump back to the National Football League this offseason.