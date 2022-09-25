NFL Team Shown Kobe Bryant Clip: Fans React

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 29: Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Philadelphia native Kobe Bryant might've inspired the Eagles on Sunday.

According to a report out of Philadelphia, the Eagles players were shown a motivational Kobe Bryant clip from the upcoming "Redeem Team" documentary.

The clip shows Kobe talking about his plans for Team USA's game against Spain, which included his Lakers teammate, Pau Gasol.

That's pretty awesome.

"Savage! But I love it," one fan wrote.

"This video!!" one fan wrote.

"R.I.P to the competition," one fan added.

"Kobe was different," one fan wrote.

Bryant was a longtime Eagles fan, celebrating their lone Super Bowl win in 2018.

Hopefully he's looking down on the Washington vs. Philadelphia game on Sunday.