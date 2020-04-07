NFL Teams Are Raising 1 Notable Concern About The Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft will truly be a draft like no other. The unique circumstances are raising major issues for NFL teams, though.

To communicate throughout the entirety of the draft, teams will be using a Zoom conference call. The virtual set-up isn’t necessarily ideal, but it’ll allow for the proper video-conference communication that’s so desperately needed.

But with a few weeks to go prior to the draft, teams have one major concern about using Zoom for communication. Organizations around the league are worried other teams could hack into the video conference to gather draft insight.

“NFL teams have raised concerns that other teams could HACK their ZOOM conference call during the draft,” NFL insider Adam Schefter said on ESPN’s Get Up!, via Matt Barrie.

Zoom has been used for schools, business meetings and family communication during the pandemic. The video conferencing technology is a great benefit, but it’s also been impacted by random hackers.

Hacking could pose a major threat to the draft as teams rely on discretion. Revealing draft insight through the means of hacking could directly impact draft strategy and create and unequal and unfair playing field.

The NFL will have to get out in front of this before problems arise during the actual draft. The first round of the NFL Draft gets going on Apr. 23rd.