NFL Teams Believe Odell Beckham Jr. Is 'Leaning Toward' 1 Free Agency Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As each day passes, the likelihood of Odell Beckham Jr. playing anywhere this season becomes smaller.

Beckham still has not signed with a team, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported this morning that "several" NFL teams believe the 30-year-old wide receiver is now most likely to wait until the offseason to do so.

"Executives whose teams have done their homework on Beckham expect him to wait because, as one put it, 'he'll be the prize' of the free agent receiver class," Fowler wrote. "Beckham isn't expected to be ready to play football until the playoffs, and joining a new team and offense for a playoff run comes with injury risk."

The issue with Beckham is not that teams couldn't use him, it's that they aren't certain how healthy he is and what his availability will be.

Indications are his surgically repaired ACL won't be ready in time to be able to help a team in the regular season, and just throwing Beckham out there in the postseason and hoping isn't exactly a wise strategy.

The three-time Pro Bowler is much more likely to secure a lucrative, multi-year deal come March, and it sounds like he's realized that based on Fowler's report.