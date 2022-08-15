NFL Teams Have Reportedly Received Major Warning Monday

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: A general view of Solider Field as the Chicago Bears take on the Denver Boncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Roquan Smith might be interested in a trade, but NFL teams should stay away from contacting him.

According to a report from league insider Tom Pelissero, the person making contact with teams regarding the Bears linebacker is not an official agent.

Any teams who have contact could be charged with tampering.

"The NFL Management Council sent a memo to clubs, warning them that a person contacting clubs about trading for #Bears LB Roquan Smith isn’t a certified agent and that any contact with a player under contract or his agent without direct written permission is tampering, per source," he reports.

Smith wants out of Chicago, but the Bears are reportedly intending on keeping him - at least for now.