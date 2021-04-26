The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Teams Reportedly ‘Not Pleased’ With 1 Issue Before Draft

A general view of the stage at the NFL Draft.ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text "ON THE CLOCK" for the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The 2021 NFL Draft is poised to be a little more like the draft we’re used to than the one we had in 2020. But there’s one pretty significant issue that NFL teams are reportedly “not pleased” with.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, teams have struggled to get accurate medical information on players leading up to the draft. The main reason cited is the lack of a Scouting Combine this year, where players usually undergo a full medical exam.

150 players received medical exams in Indianapolis earlier this month, but teams are not satisfied with the data they have. Medical information is expected to trickle in all the way up until the draft.

As a result, teams are reportedly “not pleased” with how things have played out. Schefter said that a lot of last-minute decisions may be made because of this information trickle.

It’s possible that the medical reports could end up being a non-issue though. How many players have entered the league with medical or injury issues only to never struggle at all? By contrast, how many players had a clean bill of health in college and couldn’t stay on the field the minute they got in?

A lot of factors go into evaluating NFL prospects. The madness of the last year has made it harder than most years to evaluate players.

But most often, the draft winds up being a crapshoot – regardless of how much data a team has.

The NFL Draft is this Thursday.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.