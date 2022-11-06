NFL Teams Reportedly Want To Change The Trade Deadline

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Multiple NFL contenders acquired a significant boost before Tuesday's trade deadline. Following a more active window than usual, some teams are reportedly pursuing a plan that could spark even more activity.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, multiple organizations contacted the NFL after moving back the trade deadline until after Week 10 or 12. The trade deadline currently takes place the Tuesday after Week 8.

This idea would theoretically give teams more time to determine whether they should buy or sell. By rolling with this suggestion, the league can create even more mid-season trade intrigue.

It wouldn't be the first time the NFL pushed back the deadline date; trading ended the Tuesday after Week 6 until 2012.

The NFL has traditionally had quieter deadlines than the other major U.S. team sports, but that changed this year. Christian McCaffrey, Robert Quinn, Roquan Smith, Bradley Chubb, and TJ Hockenson were among some of the biggest names moved before Nov. 1.

Schefter noted that the league has "demonstrated flexibility to adapt to teams' requests" by tweaking rules regarding the practice squad and injured reserve. General managers are expected to discuss the topic at a committee meeting later this month before potentially presenting the proposal to an owners' vote in the spring.