NFL World Reacts To The Uneventful Trade Deadline

This year’s NFL Trade Deadline held some promise. 4 p.m. ET has come and gone, and it was about as uneventful as it gets.

Now, the NFL Trade Deadline hasn’t historically seen a flurry of action. That is often the case for the MLB and NBA, but in football, front offices are usually loathe to make big moves mid-season. Given how weird this year has been, some expected that to change.

Rumors emerged about both struggling teams in Texas. Some wondered if the Dallas Cowboys, down quarterback Dak Prescott, could try and move either Amari Cooper or Michael Gallup. For the Houston Texans, we had days of rumors about Will Fuller being moved to the Green Bay Packers. None of the above took place.

We did get a few minor trades. The New England Patriots added wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins, who in turn acquired running back DeAndre Washington from the Kansas City Chiefs. There was nothing that really stands out or should move the needle in a big way. Fans are pretty let down by the whole thing.

Recapping the NFL trade deadline: — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 3, 2020

The trade deadline is passed, and the Cowboys still employ all of their very talented wide receivers. Bless up. Revenge of the 40 Burger on deck in 2021. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 3, 2020

This year brings a ton of financial uncertainty for everyone, NFL teams included. Right now, teams don’t know what the 2021 salary cap may look like. As a result, trading veterans with relatively big contracts proved difficult, ESPN’s Dan Graziano said:

Another dud of an NFL trade deadline. Two basic problems this year: -With cap going down next year, teams are being very careful with rollover space. Taking on money this year hurts your cap space next year. -COVID rules mean it takes longer to get a new guy into the building. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 3, 2020

So a relatively boring #NFL trade deadline today, as mostly expected. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 3, 2020

So the current Super Bowl contenders will largely look the same moving forward. Again, this is usually how things play out in the NFL, but it doesn’t make it any less disappointing for those hoping for big sports news and intrigue today.