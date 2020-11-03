NFL World Reacts To The Uneventful Trade Deadline

The Spun

Disappointed Green Bay Packers fans during NFL playoff blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

This year’s NFL Trade Deadline held some promise. 4 p.m. ET has come and gone, and it was about as uneventful as it gets.

Now, the NFL Trade Deadline hasn’t historically seen a flurry of action. That is often the case for the MLB and NBA, but in football, front offices are usually loathe to make big moves mid-season. Given how weird this year has been, some expected that to change.

Rumors emerged about both struggling teams in Texas. Some wondered if the Dallas Cowboys, down quarterback Dak Prescott, could try and move either Amari Cooper or Michael Gallup. For the Houston Texans, we had days of rumors about Will Fuller being moved to the Green Bay Packers. None of the above took place.

We did get a few minor trades. The New England Patriots added wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins, who in turn acquired running back DeAndre Washington from the Kansas City Chiefs. There was nothing that really stands out or should move the needle in a big way. Fans are pretty let down by the whole thing.

This year brings a ton of financial uncertainty for everyone, NFL teams included. Right now, teams don’t know what the 2021 salary cap may look like. As a result, trading veterans with relatively big contracts proved difficult, ESPN’s Dan Graziano said:

So the current Super Bowl contenders will largely look the same moving forward. Again, this is usually how things play out in the NFL, but it doesn’t make it any less disappointing for those hoping for big sports news and intrigue today.


