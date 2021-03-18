The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports Media World Reacts To The New NFL TV Deal

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell talking at a podium at the Super Bowl.HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with the media during a press conference for Super Bowl 51 at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

The NFL is clearly the dominant league in American sports. Today’s news about the league’s gargantuan new media rights deal reinforces that. The league has reached an agreement with five networks/broadcast partners: Amazon, CBS, NBC, ESPN/ABC and FOX, running from 2023-33.

The NFL will make a reported $110 billion over the life of the deal, per the league’s announcement. Amazon takes over exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football, after years of testing out NFL broadcasts. It also opens up the ability for ESPN/ABC to flex Monday Night Football matchups, which should help the network avoid some of the mediocre games that have plagued that broadcast in recent years.

ESPN/ABC also jump back into the Super Bowl rotation. It will broadcast the game in 2026 and 2030, following years from CBS, FOX, and NBC. The Disney networks only get two of the 11 years announced, though they’d be next up if there is an extension of this current layout.

As jarring as those numbers are, they shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. For all of the issues that have popped up for the NFL, it is still the biggest sport in the country by a large margin. These five networks can’t be the only ones that wanted in on the action.

The announcement has pretty big implications for the networks’ new over the top platforms like Paramount+ (CBS) and Peacock (NBC), where some games will be able to be streamed. So far, we don’t have new information on what lies ahead for the popular Sunday Ticket service provided by DirecTV either. Earlier today, WFAN’s Craig Carton reported that ESPN+ had landed Sunday Ticket, but that does not appear to be the case, at least as of now.

This year, we saw the NFL salary cap take an eight-percent dive, leading to a squeeze for a number of teams and players. This huge influx of money should indicate that the cap is ready to surge back up, which is good news for free agents-to-be over the next few years.

Today’s news has huge ramifications for the sport going forward in a number of aspects, but it is definitely a good one for Roger Goodell and his cohorts.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.