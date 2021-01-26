TV Ratings Are In For The Conference Championship Games

This year’s NFL conference championship games featured a pair of enticing matchups on paper. Not surprisingly, the contests produced TV ratings that matched the hype.

The earlier game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers drew more eyeballs than its late afternoon counterpart. This shouldn’t be too surprising, considering the NFC Championship Game featured Tom Brady head-to-head with Aaron Rodgers.

Almost 46 million people tuned in on FOX and via streaming platforms, making Bucs-Packers the most-watched NFC title game in four years.

Fox says 45.957 million viewers watched the Bucs-Packers game across Fox and its streaming platforms, most-watched NFC title game since 2017. Early game conference championship topped late game (Chiefs-Bills) in viewership. https://t.co/Xlz1t8aVxC — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 26, 2021

While the AFC Championship between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs didn’t match the NFC’s numbers, it still put up quality ratings and drew more viewers than last year’s AFC title matchup.

Per @paulsen_smw: Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game averaged 41.85 million viewers on CBS, up 2% in viewership from Titans-Chiefs (41.1 million) in the early window last year. Down from late window (42.8 million for GB-SF). — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 26, 2021

Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 in Tampa. Odds are, with the legendary Brady matching up against the mega-talented Mahomes, the TV ratings will be through the roof.