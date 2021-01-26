The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

TV Ratings Are In For The Conference Championship Games

Tom Brady celebrates the win.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with a fan after their 31 to 26 win over the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

This year’s NFL conference championship games featured a pair of enticing matchups on paper. Not surprisingly, the contests produced TV ratings that matched the hype.

The earlier game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers drew more eyeballs than its late afternoon counterpart. This shouldn’t be too surprising, considering the NFC Championship Game featured Tom Brady head-to-head with Aaron Rodgers.

Almost 46 million people tuned in on FOX and via streaming platforms, making Bucs-Packers the most-watched NFC title game in four years.

While the AFC Championship between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs didn’t match the NFC’s numbers, it still put up quality ratings and drew more viewers than last year’s AFC title matchup.

Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 in Tampa. Odds are, with the legendary Brady matching up against the mega-talented Mahomes, the TV ratings will be through the roof.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.