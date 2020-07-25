NFL Unveils Detailed Plan For 2020 Training Camps

The NFL has unveiled a detailed plan for 2020 training camps across the league ahead of the upcoming season.

Teams around the league have been left in the dark in regards to the NFL’s plans for the 2020 season. Roger Goodell has had months to formulate a thorough plan, but seemed to wait until the last possible minute to do so.

Fortunately, the NFL now has a plan in place as training camps fast approach. The NFL sent a league-wide email on Saturday, providing details for training camps, including what COVID-19 testing will look like in coming weeks.

The first four days of the pre-season will be limited to COVID-19 testing and virtual meetings. Players will be tested on days one, two and four before undergoing an “acclimation period” in early August. Take a look at the NFL’s full plan for training camps below.

NFL players just received this email breaking down how this unique training camp will work: pic.twitter.com/UoCwXxialO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 25, 2020

Following the acclimation period which focuses on strength and conditioning, players can begin on-field work on Aug. 12. Padded practices are set to begin on Aug. 17 and will run through Sept. 6. Just 14 padded practices will be allowed during that span.

The NFL is hoping to have similar success that the NBA and MLB are currently having in regards to the pandemic. The NBA and MLB have implemented strict protocol to ensure the health of players.

Considering the roster size of NFL teams, it may prove more difficult to contain the pandemic. But the NFL’s latest plan for training camp emphasizes player testing, which will prove crucial to the likelihood of the 2020 season happening.