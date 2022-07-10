NFL Veteran Free Agent Arrested: Fans React

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 26: Lumen Field is blanketed with snow during the first quarter between the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears on December 26, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

An NFL veteran was reportedly arrested at Los Angeles International Airport this afternoon.

Ex-Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown was arrested around 2 p.m. at LAX earlier today, according to reports.

Brown allegedly attempted to make it through TSA with an unloaded firearm in his luggage. A routine bag search by airport officials uncovered the gun.

Police took Brown, 36, into custody on charges of possession of a concealed firearm.

Brown is currently a free agent. He spent the last five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

TMZ Sports has more on the developing situation:

"Of course, the cops were called immediately ... and our sources say Brown was taken into custody. He was actually recorded being escorted to a police vehicle by a photographer on the scene, and sure enough ... there's DB in handcuffs as he's led along by a few cops."

Multiple reports indicate it's unclear when Brown will make his free-agency decision.