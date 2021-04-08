NFL Was Asked If Fans Will Be Required To Be Vaccinated

The expectation is that fans will be able to attend NFL games this upcoming season. Some teams are anticipating full-capacity showings. But there may be a requirement for those who would like to attend.

As vaccinations continue to be distributed throughout the country, many are hoping life can return to normal by the fall of this year. Some of that normalcy would include full stadiums this upcoming football season.

Some areas around the country are requiring individuals to be vaccinated to attend densely populated events such as concerts. Will the NFL follow suit? It isn’t so sure at the moment.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer, said this week it’s “too early” to speculate as to whether or not the NFL will require fans attending games to be vaccinated (or show proof of a negative test).

The NFL probably won’t make a decision on this until later this summer. There’s still too much uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, but many are optimistic life will return to normal by late summer.

We’ve already witnessed one professional sports team allow full-capacity at home games. The Texas Rangers had a full stadium this past week when they played the Toronto Blue Jays. Other teams may follow suit in coming weeks and months, depending on the medical guidance they receive.

The NFL would like stadiums to be full this fall. That could dictate its decision as to whether or not it requires fans to be vaccinated.