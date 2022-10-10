Week 6 NFL Game Could Be Moved Due To MLB Playoffs

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 19: A general view in the first quarter between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers during the 2014 NFC Championship at CenturyLink Field on January 19, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

A long-awaited Seattle Mariners playoff run could cause the Seattle Seahawks to adjust their weekend plans.

Making their first MLB postseason appearance since 2001, the Mariners defeated the Toronto Blue Jays to advance past the Wild Card Round. If necessary, they'll host Game 4 of the best-of-five American League Division Series against the Houston Astros on Sunday at an unspecified time.

The Seahawks also have a home game against the Arizona Cardinals scheduled for Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET. According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, head coach Pete Carroll said there are talks of moving the Week 6 game if needed.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport clarified that they would bump up the start time but not change the location from Lumen Field.

Carroll and the Seahawks already supported the Mariners ahead of their opening-round triumph. After winning the first game behind a pitching gem from the recently acquired Luis Castillo, the Mariners improbably erased an 8-1 deficit to eliminate the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Given the stadiums' proximity to each other, simultaneous games would create a logistical nightmare and a dilemma for some fans forced to pick which team to watch.

Seattle's first two games in Houston, scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday, each start at 3:37 p.m. ET. The series then moves to T-Mobile Park for Saturday's Game 3 at a time to be determined.

The Seahawks won't have to alter their schedule if the Mariners or Astros pull off a sweep and advance to play the New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.