NFL Wide Receiver Facing 5 Charges After Police Incident

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson faces five criminal charges following Saturday morning's arrest.

Per ESPN's Michael Rothstein, Batson was charged with assault, battery, aggravated assault against an on-duty officer, removing a public official's weapon, and driving to elude a police officer. He could face up to 20 years if convicted.

Police pulled over Batson at 2 a.m. in Atlanta after he was allegedly speeding. According to the police report, Batson "resisted and violently fought with the officer" who attempted to arrest him when determining the 27-year-old was intoxicated.

Police say Batson went back into his truck and drove away after the officer fired a gun that hit nobody. He crashed the vehicle and fled on foot before getting arrested and sent to a hospital for treatment.

The Falcons received a statement following Batson's arrest.

"We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies," the statement read. "We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time."

Batson has spent the entire season on Atlanta's practice squad without getting promoted for any game action. He registered 233 yards and two touchdowns in 27 games with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2021.