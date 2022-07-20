NFL Wide Receiver Trying To Gain Weight For Tight End Move

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: A general view during the first half of the Washington Football Team and Seattle Seahawks game at FedExField on December 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Antonio Gandy-Golden is bulking up to move from wide receiver to tight end.

Per Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the 24-year-old is working with nutritionists at his alma mater, Liberty University, to "gain size but not fat" entering his third year.

Washington Commanders coaches want him to weigh as much as 245 pounds to handle the physically demanding position. Gandy-Golden said he has climbed from 218 to 230 pounds so far this offseason.

"It's all about being able to adapt in this league to last longer," he told Phillips. "When they asked me, it confirmed they have the confidence in me to be able to do that."

While Gandy-Golden said he's only ever played wide receiver, he's heard the suggestion to switch positions before. His mother floated the idea during his college playing days, and Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter told him tight end "might be a good look for you" before the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gandy-Golden recorded his only NFL reception, a three-yard gain, in Week 2 of the 2020 season. The former fourth-round pick played just 20 offensive snaps for Washington last season.

Moving to tight end could represent a lifeline to stick with the team. Injuries limited starter Logan Thomas to six games last season, and John Bates is the only remaining backup who caught a pass for the Commanders in 2021.