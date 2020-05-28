The Spun

NFL Will Reportedly ‘Experiment’ With A New Replay System

Bill Vinovich and other referees stand on the field before a game.ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 23: Members of the NFL Referee crew Michael Banks #72, Greg Meyer #78, Bruce Stritesky #102, Phil McKinnely #110, Head Referee Bill Vinovich #52, Mark Perlman #9, and Gary Cavaletto #60 (L-R) pose for a photograph before the game between Atlanta Falcons and the San Diego Chargers before the game at the Georgia Dome on October 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The NFL thought it would change football for the better when it implemented pass interference replay reviews for the 2019 season. Instead, it actually caused more problems because the rule wasn’t enforced that well.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent admit the league didn’t do a great job with that rule, saying “Those outcomes were not good for professional football. Because we didn’t do the proper due diligence, it played out publicly.”

In an effort to help improve the replay process, the NFL will actually experiment with a modified replay system in the preseason. Specifics on how this system will work have not been revealed.

Fans have wanted a sky judge at games for the past few seasons. The NFL has been hesitant when it comes to actually turning that wish into a reality, but it would make sense for preseason games to test out that system.

Human error is part of sports, no one can deny that. However, the NFL has to do a better job of not allowing the officiating crews to dictate the outcomes.

If all goes well in the preseason, the league might find a long-term solution to their replay system.

For now, it seems like fans will have to go into another season crossing their fingers in hope that officials don’t make a huge mistake with the game on the line.

