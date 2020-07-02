NFL Will Reportedly Play Black National Anthem Before Week 1 Games

When NFL teams eventually return to the field for their first game during the 2020 season, there will be a new pre-game routine.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jason Reid, a new song will be played before “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Reid reported “Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing,” commonly referred to as the black national anthem, will also be played before games.

According to Reid, the plan is to play the song before Week 1 games. It’s unclear if the league plans to continue playing the song throughout the season.

But that’s not the only change that could be on the way. Reid said the league is “considering a variety of other measures to recognize victims of police brutality during the upcoming season.”

Here’s more from the report:

Having recently displayed increased awareness about the problems of systemic racism, the NFL, in collaboration with the NFL Players Association, is also considering listing the names of victims on uniforms through decals on helmets or patches on jerseys. The NFL also may produce educational programs about victims, among other plans.

Earlier this offseason, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admitted the league missed the mark in its response to Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protest during the national anthem.

In June, the league announced a plan to increase its social justice footprint. The NFL planned to donate $250 million over a 10-year period.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans will kick off the 2020 season on September 10.