NFL World Reacts To Concerning Aaron Rodgers Report

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly playing through a pretty concerning injury.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback admitted last week that he's been playing through a fractured thumb injury for several weeks now. That injury is actually much more serious than even Rodgers admitted.

"Aaron Rodgers' thumb injury is actually more serious than previously known. Sources describe it as an avulsion fracture. Incredible he's playing through it," Ian Rapoport tweeted.

Wow.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the latest concerning report.

"A team player would have stepped back from playing and let someone else get the reps. A team player wouldn’t be screaming at his receivers. As a result this team hasn’t told him his Peaky Blinders haircut looks atrocious," one fan wrote.

"Didn't Rodgers say he didn't need surgery? He is probably doing the thing where he says one thing publicly then leaks other info privately. Like he did with his knee injury a few years ago," one fan added.

"Setting up that IR stint to end the season nicely," one fan added.

"Piling on Rodgers is the cool thing to do, but he's still 3rd in the NFL in "Big Time Throw %" & the high end play is still there. This provides context to perhaps why the back to back MVP has had uncharacteristic accuracy issues and perhaps brightens the future outlook for GB," one fan added.

Rodgers and the Packers are set to take on the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.