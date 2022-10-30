NFL World Amazed By AJ Brown's Performance Sunday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 12: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs onto the field against the New York Jets during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Jets defeated the Eagles 24-21. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A.J. Brown looks poised to lead the Philadelphia Eagles and his fantasy football managers to a Week 8 victory following an explosive first half.

The star wideout already has five catches for 113 yards and all three of Philadelphia's touchdowns. He burned the Pittsburgh Steelers for more than 25 yards on each score.

Everyone from former Eagles star LeSean McCoy to Turtle from Entourage is in awe of Brown's dominant performance.

Robert Griffin III called Brown "living breathing proof of how a #1 Receiver changes EVERYTHING for a young QB." Brown settled for a career-low 869 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 13 games for the Tennessee Titans last season. He's already matched that touchdown total with 616 yards midway through his seventh game with Jalen Hurts.

After beating double-coverage on his third touchdown, Brown pointed at each spurned defender and got called for taunting. Onlookers joked that he had every right to boast.

After struggling in his third season, Brown has quickly re-emerged as one of the NFL's premier wideouts. He's a huge reason why the Eagles are on track to improve to 7-0 with a 21-10 lead over the Steelers.