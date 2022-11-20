NFL World Amazed By What Bills Fans Did Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 07: Buffalo Bills fans tailgate during the AFC Wild Card game between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 7, 2018 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Bills fans are pretty special.

This weekend, the city of Buffalo was hit with a massive snowstorm, but that didn't stop Bills Mafia from showing out.

According to a report from Jay Glazer, Bills fans helped players and coaches shovel out their driveways and sidewalks, so they could get to the airport.

Buffalo is playing at Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

"Bills players didn't arrive in Detroit for their game until last night, as Buffalo dealt with 77 inches of snow. @JayGlazer reports that some @BuffaloBills fans actually went to players' houses and helped shovel snow so they could get out and get to the airport," FOX Sports: NFL tweeted.

It doesn't get much better than that.

Well done, Bills fans. Well done, indeed.