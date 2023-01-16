NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone.

Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired.

That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway.

"3rd biggest comeback in playoff history and legit Al Michaels and Tony Dungy may have taken a quick snooze during the final kick. I can’t even think about the game. I’m too furious with the announcing job," one fan wrote.

Michaels, meanwhile, doesn't seem to care about the critics, calling it "internet compost."

However, most of the NFL world appears to be done with Michaels.

"I'll say it again...Al Michaels is a Hall of Famer. He also needs to retire. No energy," one fan wrote.

"Also, that game winning call for Al Michaels? Just retire man. Sounded like he just woke up from a nap," one fan added.

"Also I think Al Michaels is a legend but if he’s gonna just mail it in on an incredible comeback like that he shouldn’t be there. Retire & let someone who cares get a shot," one fan added.

Should the legendary announcer call it a career?