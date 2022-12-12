NFL World Believes 2 Coaches Should Be Fired Tomorrow

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: A general view of the field as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

There have already been a couple of NFL head coaching firings this season, with the Panthers firing Matt Rhule and the Colts firing Frank Reich.

Should we have some more on Monday?

The NFL world believes that two head coaches should probably be let go on Monday afternoon.

Both Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Bucs head coach Todd Bowles should have coached their final games on Sunday afternoon.

Denver fell to Kansas City on Sunday, while Tampa Bay got crushed by San Francisco.

"Literally the only hope the Bucs have in the postseason is if they fire Bowles and Byron after this game. Need a fresh start with an interim coach. Most likely Harold Goodwin," one fan wrote.

"Is there any good reason Nathaniel Hackett should finish the season? The Broncos are surely going to fire him after the season, so why not give an interim head coach a few games to see if he can start the process of figuring out why Russell Wilson sucks and how he can be fixed?" another fan added.

While Bowles probably won't be fired, it's possible the Broncos will finally make the call on Hackett.

Should the two head coaches be fired on Monday?