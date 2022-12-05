NFL World Believes Baker Mayfield Wants To Play For 1 Team

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield was officially released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning.

According to a report, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick requested his release from the Panthers. He will now hit waivers.

Many in the NFL world believe that Mayfield has one team in mind: San Francisco.

The 49ers, of course, lost starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending injury. He and Trey Lance are both out for the year with injuries.

Could Mayfield have been told by the 49ers that they wanted to get him, leading to his release?

The NFL world is convinced that Mayfield wants to play for the 49ers.

Former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster Robert Griffin III sees it happening.

Other fans are joking about how Christian McCaffrey will react to seeing Mayfield in the locker room.

While the NFL world is convinced that Mayfield wants to play for Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, do you think the 49ers will make it happen?