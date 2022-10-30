NFL World Believes Head Coach Should Be Fired Today

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 4: A general view of the field during the fourth quarter of a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Is Nathaniel Hackett coaching the final game of his Denver Broncos tenure on Sunday?

If most fans had their way, that would be the case.

The Broncos are currently taking on the Jaguars in London. Denver is trailing Jacksonville after one quarter.

Few teams, if any, have been more disappointing than the Broncos to start the 2022 season. While Hackett is far from the only person to blame - hello, Russell Wilson - he could be the first one to go in Denver.

"At this rate, Nathaniel Hackett might be fired at halftime," one fan suggested.

"You can tell Denver wants Nathaniel Hackett fired," another fan added..

"Nathaniel Hackett will be the second coach fired this season," one fan wrote.

"With two weeks until the Broncos' next game, Hackett is totally fired if they lose right? It's hard for me to see a way around that considering the current ownership group didn't hire him," one fan added.

Will Sunday morning's game be the final one of Hackett's Broncos career?