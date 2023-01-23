NFL World Believes Prominent Coach Will Get Fired

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have maintained that head coach Mike McCarthy is safe no matter what happens this postseason.

Of course, that's a fair view to have. McCarthy has led the Cowboys to back-to-back 12-win seasons and a playoff victory in 2023.

But on Sunday, the Cowboys are once again getting out-played by the 49ers. They're not just getting out-played, they're making too many mistakes.

The Cowboys have made several costly penalties, leading to a 49ers go-ahead touchdown.

While Jerry Jones has said McCarthy is safe, some NFL fans believe he'll ultimately fire his head coach due to the lack of discipline.

"Dallas and their characteristic penalties - it'll get McCarthy fired," one fan predicted.

"Mike Mccarthy is getting fired. Lack of discipline haunts the Cowboys yet again. Same penalties and problem as last year in the same game. Gotta love non improvement," one fan wrote.

"These players must not like McCarthy, cause they’re doing all they can to get him fired," one fan added.

"McCarthy needs fired," another fan predicted on social media.

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 23: head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the national anthem against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

There's still a lot of game left on Sunday.

The Cowboys are trailing the 49ers, 16-9, on Sunday afternoon early in the fourth quarter.