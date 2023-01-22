Look: NFL World Furious With Referees Sunday Afternoon

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals are leading the Buffalo Bills, 27-10, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

While the Bengals are playing well, their fan base believes they've been slighted by the referees throughout Sunday afternoon's contest.

There have been some questionable calls, to be sure.

NFL fans aren't happy with the performance.

"Well, I see the @NFL referees will be deciding today who scores and who does not so why even watch? @Bills have already won because they have referees on their side Feel bad for the @bengals," one fan wrote.

"That Chase catch for the Bengals should have stood. Referees wanting some attention there," one fan added.

"Any Bengals fans want to admit the TD play should have been delay of game or does that not meet the "we're getting screwed" narrative?" one fan admitted.

Regardless, the Bengals are fully in control on Sunday afternoon in Buffalo.

The fourth quarter is airing on CBS.