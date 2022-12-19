NFL World Bothered By Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Chris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders are hosting the New York Giants on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" this evening.

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are on the call for NBC. Unsurprisingly, fans are taking to social media to weigh on on what Collinsworth said.

Many fans are taking to Twitter to complain about Collinsworth's performance.

"Cris Collinsworth: these kids who shot Brian Robinson…what were they thinking? what’s their problem? What’s their address? What school do they att–

Mike Tirico: aaaand Heinecke can’t connect with Samuel, 4th down," one fan tweeted.

"Feeling pretty glad Cris Collinsworth got cut off by the play before he started opining about DC gun violence," one fan added.

"Cris Collinsworth waxing poetic about a Giants defender hitting Curtis Samuel 1.) in the head, 2.) from behind 3.) before the ball gets there is really odd to me, man," one fan added.

Collinsworth faces criticism basically every Sunday night, so this is nothing new.

The Commanders are trailing the Giants, 17-9, on Sunday night.

The second half of the game is airing on NBC.