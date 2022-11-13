NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 15: A general view inside the Superdome during a preseason game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tennessee Titans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 15, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The NFL World is calling for a head coach to be fired following Week 10 on Sunday night.

It's safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans are not happy with the performance of first-year head coach Dennis Allen so far this regular season.

Saints fans are calling for Allen to be fired.

New Orleans fell to 3-7 on the season following Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. The Saints lost to the Steelers, 20-10.

"'Saints have fired Dennis Allen,” I NEED THAT HEADLINE TOMORROW," one fan wrote.

"Dennis Allen deserves to be fired. Sloppy undisciplined team. This is a joke. There is no excuse," one fan added.

"Dennis Allen got out coached by Matt Canada who got fired by Ed Orgeron. That should tell you something," one fan added on social media.

Allen replaced legendary Saints head coach Sean Payton following his surprise retirement decision.

However, Payton has hinted that he would like to return to NFL coaching, perhaps as early as the 2023 season.

Would a reunion between the Saints and the Super Bowl-winning head coach be possible?

It's probably unlikely, but it's clear that Saints fans are done with Allen.