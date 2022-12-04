NFL World Calling For 2 Head Coaches To Be Fired

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

We've already seen an NFL head coach fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers moved on from Matt Rhule.

Who should be next?

On Sunday, following losses by the Broncos and the Texans, respectively, the NFL world is calling for two prominent head coaches to be fired.

Fans want the Broncos to fire Nathaniel Hackett and the Texans to fire Lovie Smith.

Both need to happen at this point.

"Fire Lovie 10 minutes after Denver announces Hackett fire," one fan wrote.

"Lovie Smith and Hackett should be fired Monday," one fan added.

"Hackett and Lovie both shouldn’t be NFL head coaches tomorrow," another fan wrote.

"Hackett and Lovie Smith should both be one and done," one fan added.

"Lovie smith & Nathaniel Hackett welcome to unemployment," another fan wrote.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Neither head coach is having any success this season.

It'll be interesting to see if a firing happens at some point on Monday afternoon.