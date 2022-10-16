NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 17: Fans wait for the start of the NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns fans are fed up.

Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired.

The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff.

"I am not a fan of people being unemployed That being said, Fire Joe Woods," one fan wrote.

"Unserious franchise if Joe Woods has a job with the #Browns next week. Outcoached. Outschemed. Out-everything," another fan wrote.

"How hard is it to see that Joe Woods is a clown at his job. He should’ve been gone last year after the embarrassments he had for games," one fan added.

"If Stefanski isn’t willing to fire Joe Woods tonight, then it’s time to fire Stefanski! How many games IN A ROW does the defense need to do this before something is changed! Ridiculous," another fan wrote.

The Browns and the Patriots are playing on CBS.