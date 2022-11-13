NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Get Fired Today

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 06: A general view of Hard Rock Stadium during a game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets on November 6, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns fans have had enough.

The Browns are getting run over by the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. It's Miami 24, Cleveland 7 early in the third quarter.

Browns fans want defensive coordinator Joe Woods to be gone.

"Joe Woods STINKS. Get rid of this guy already. Completely gashed week after week. Second half has been a disaster all season. The Bengals game was smoke and mirrors. Defense is trash," one fan tweeted.

"The Cleveland Browns still give Joe Woods a paycheck lol," one fan added.

"Are we back to Fire Joe Woods?" one fan added.

"The Browns defense is embarrassing. Most of the Stefanksi criticism is unfair, but the fact that he hasn’t fired Joe Woods is extremely concerning," one fan added.

The Browns are 3-5 on the season. If they're going to turn things around, something is going to have to change on defense moving forward, right?

What should the Browns do moving forward?