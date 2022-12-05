NFL World Calling For General Manager To Be Fired

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 31: A general view of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The NFL World is calling for a general manager to be fired following Sunday's embarrassing loss.

The Indianapolis Colts have been a disaster this season.

Sunday night, the Colts lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 54-19, on Sunday Night Football. The game was close heading into the fourth quarter, before the Cowboys exploded for 33 points in the final 15 minutes.

Indianapolis dropped to 4-8-1 on the season with the loss. Should general manager Chris Ballard be on the hot seat?

Many fans are now calling for him to be fired.

"If the Colts don't fire Chris Ballard after the season, this is getting even worse before it gets better," one fan wrote.

"You need to Fire Chris Ballard, for cause, cause he destroyed an entire organization. Good Job, Jimbo," another fan added.

"The Saturday charade won’t last. The Matt Ryan charade won’t last. Major wholesale changes are needed. Fire Ballard," one fan added.

"Two changes need to happen tomorrow morning: Fire Chris Ballard and completely bench Matt Ryan. Jeff Saturday may be even be ready to go back to TV already," another fan wrote.

Should the Colts make the change?