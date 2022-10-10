NFL World Calling For Head Coach Firing Monday

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 23: The Carolina Panthers huddle up against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Will we have the first NFL head coach firing of the season on Monday?

The Panthers dropped to 1-4 on the season with Sunday's loss to the 49ers. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule likely entered the year on the hot seat. It's only gotten warmed up since then, too.

But will he actually be fired on Monday?

The NFL world believes it could - and probably should - happen.

"Matt Rhule is, I assure you, a good college coach who'll rebuild a program sometime soon. There's no reason for this to continue in Carolina. Not a pro coach, not special, not what Tepper thought he was. Happens. No shame. Off to Lincoln or Tempe and happiness. I've seen enough," Kevin Clark tweeted.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, meanwhile, believes it's possible the move comes Monday.

"If everything I've come to believe about Panthers owner David Tepper is true, he'll fire Matt Rhule tomorrow," he tweeted.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest on Rhule's job status on Monday morning.

Rhule has been linked to some college jobs, like Nebraska. It's possible the Panthers would like to fire him early, so he could get involved in the college football coaching carousel.

Should the move happen today?