NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Monday

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of the field taken during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Seahawks defeated the Buccaneers 10-6. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

It's rare for there to be head coaching changes this late in the season, but one fan base is calling for one.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers blew a big lead against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Tampa Bay dropped to 6-8 on the season with the loss to Cincinnati.

Following the game, calls for the firing of head coach Todd Bowles grew.

"If you want any chance at all in the playoffs this team needs to make a change. People need to be fired. You need an interim coach that gets a spark in this team," JC Cornell tweeted.

NFL fans are debating.

"Why do you WANT to make the playoffs? What’s the upside in winning an historically bad division with a 7-10 record only to lose by 20 in the wild card game? This team is broken. They’ve quit," one fan wrote.

"This game wasn’t on the coaches. They weren’t predictable. They were aggressive. This games goes on Bernard and Brady. Period," one fan added.

"This game was lost in the third quarter with 4 turnovers. Hard to put that on the coaches. It was mostly on Brady & the O-line with holding calls putting the offense in bad down & distance, followed by INTs / fumbles," one fan added.

"Bowles fired; Arians interim," one fan suggested.

Should the Bucs make a move at head coach?