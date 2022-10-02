NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 17: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening.

The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals.

Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?

Many fans are calling for him to be fired following Sunday's latest loss. One stat is particularly troubling.

"The #Panthers are now 1-26 under Matt Rhule when the opponent scores at least 17 points – including 24 losses in a row," Tom Pelissero tweeted.

Panthers fans have been calling for Rhule's firing for a little while now.

Rhule, who came to Carolina from Baylor, likely won't be fired anytime soon. However, at this rate, it would be surprising if he's back for the 2023 season.