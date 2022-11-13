NFL World Calling For Offensive Coordinator To Get Fired



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Germany on Sunday morning.

However, fans remain unhappy with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Bucs fans were furious with a bizarre trick play that ended in disaster.

Bucs fans have been upset with Leftwich's play-calling for a while, now. Many are hoping he will get fired.

"Byron Leftwich should be fired just for calling this," one fan wrote.

"Byron Leftwich should be fired immediately," one fan added.

"They designed a jump all for the guy who couldn't catch the Philly Special Leftwich should be fired on the spot for that lmao," one fan added.

"Byron Leftwich should be fired by the next Buccaneers possession," one fan added.

"Byron Leftwich needs to be fired literally right now," another fan added.

It's tough to see Leftwich getting fired during the season, but maybe the Bucs will consider coaching changes if they miss the playoffs.