NFL World Calling For Prominent Coach To Be Fired Today

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Everyone seems to love Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, except when he's coaching on game day...

While Campbell appears to be beloved by the football world, many are starting to wonder if he's the right man for the job in Detroit.

The Lions fell to the Dolphins, 31-27, on Sunday. The Lions are now 1-6 on the season.

"I don’t know how Dan Campbell stays in this job much longer," Geoff Schwartz tweeted.

Will Campbell be fired soon?



"Dan Campbell should not be the head coach of an NFL team. Full stop," one fan wrote.

"Dan Campbell is going to be fired, isn't he?" another fan suggested.

"I hate that the selling point to Dan Campbell has been "They fight for him" as if that isn't the bare minimum On top of that it isn't totally true. 2nd halves have been ugly," another fan wrote on Twitter.

"Dan Campbell has to go," one fan added.

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on from the sideline during a regular season Thanksgiving Day NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions on November 25, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Should Campbell remain the head coach?