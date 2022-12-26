NFL World Calling For Star Quarterback To Get Benched

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 19: A pair of F-16 fighter jets perform a flyover in a general view before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 19, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Is it time for a prominent NFL quarterback to get benched for the rest of the year?

The Denver Broncos fell to 4-11 on the season following Sunday's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Following the game, some are arguing for the Broncos to bench starting quarterback Russell Wilson.

"They should consider removing him for the final two games to prevent an injury that might interfere with their plans to create better situation around him in effort to reverse direction of his career," ESPN's Ed Werder tweeted.

"Russ is officially no longer a hall of famer this shows Pete was the guy not the other way around," one fan added.

"They obviously would if wasn’t for the contract … and the draft pics traded … and the wait … just bench him. Those things are done now - he needs to get the message that he needs to be better," another fan wrote.

Should the Broncos make a move and bench their starting quarterback?