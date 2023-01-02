NFL World Calling For Surprise Coach To Be Fired

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 12: An aerial view of FedEx Field taken during NFL week one between the Washington Redskins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedEx Field on September 12, 2004 in Landover, Maryland. Redskins defeated the Buccaneers 16-10. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

For most of the 2022 NFL regular season, the same coaching named have been put on the hot seat.

Matt Rhule. Nathaniel Hackett. Frank Reich. Kliff Kingsbury. Etc.

Some of those names have already been fired, while others could be soon following.

But will we have any surprise head coaching firings this offseason? The NFL world thinks we could have a surprise one.

Ron Rivera.

The Washington Commanders head coach is beloved in the football community, but he's not really producing any results. The Commanders fell to the Browns on Sunday, falling to 7-8-1, guaranteeing a non-winning season.

That's certainly not good.

But will the Commanders fire a head coach when the team is up for sale?

It will be interesting to find out.

"Fire Ron Rivera. Fire Scott Turner. Cut Carson Wentz. This game was absolutely winnable and they lost it," one fan wrote.

"I don’t see why Snyder would pay to fire the staff when a potential sale is happening within a few months. Who then takes the job knowing a new owner will come in soon after and likely want his own staff? I think only way Rivera gets fired is if a new owner is in place in Jan," one fan added.

"Fire Ron Rivera. Fire Scott Turner. Cut Carson Wentz. Sell the team," one fan added.

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 08: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders looks on during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 8, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Would you make a change in head coach if you were Washington?